Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 415,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 143,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.