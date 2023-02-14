Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,597.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZBF stock remained flat at $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

