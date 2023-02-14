Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.30% of Tower Semiconductor worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

