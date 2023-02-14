Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.90 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00010646 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and $33.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.35616104 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $30,846,385.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

