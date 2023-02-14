Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Down 5.3%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 72,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 69,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Timberline Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

