Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 3.0% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 986,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,422. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.
About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
