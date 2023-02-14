Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 3.0% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 986,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,422. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.