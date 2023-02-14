thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a €5.70 ($6.13) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.05 ($7.58). The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,092 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.49 and its 200 day moving average is €5.80.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

