Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.27 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $298.63 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00080221 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00059992 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009967 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024762 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003901 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,030,095,340 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
