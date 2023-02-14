Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,157 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $535,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $578.45. 84,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.21 and its 200-day moving average is $550.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,950,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

