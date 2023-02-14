The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 447,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

