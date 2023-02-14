The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 261.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

