The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1 %

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

