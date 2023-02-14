The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Up 1%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 309 ($3.75). Approximately 266,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 138,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.71).

The North American Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.63. The stock has a market cap of £433.33 million and a PE ratio of 965.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

The North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insider Activity

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,422.19). In related news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £9,450 ($11,471.23). Also, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,422.19).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

