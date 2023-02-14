The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

BATRK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 72,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,519. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

