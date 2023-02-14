The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.22% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BATRK opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

