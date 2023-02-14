The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,735 shares during the period. Honest comprises about 0.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Honest were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Honest by 100.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 66.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 82,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,973 shares of company stock valued at $107,857 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

