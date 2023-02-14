The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,456,923 shares of company stock worth $102,622,163. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $374.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

