The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €54.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($58.06) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nemetschek Stock Up 2.8 %

ETR:NEM traded up €1.40 ($1.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €51.54 ($55.42). 120,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 36.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.68. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €115.90 ($124.62).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

