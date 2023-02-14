The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 61.1% in January

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 92,252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

