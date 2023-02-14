The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Argus lifted their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get AES alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,686,000 after buying an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. AES’s payout ratio is -140.42%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.