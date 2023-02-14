TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

About TETRA Technologies

NYSE TTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 998,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 2.56. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

