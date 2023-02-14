Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of A10 Networks worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in A10 Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
A10 Networks Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.
A10 Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.
A10 Networks Profile
A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.
