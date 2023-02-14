Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of A10 Networks worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in A10 Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,724 shares of company stock worth $740,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

