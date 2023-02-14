Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Artesian Resources worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,293 shares of company stock valued at $508,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

ARTNA opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

