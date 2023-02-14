Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery comprises 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.68. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $668.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TITN. Stephens boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

