Teton Advisors Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $14,758,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $184,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $184,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $966,460. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $268.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -220.68%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

