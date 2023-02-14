Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

