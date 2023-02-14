Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

