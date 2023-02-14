Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIR. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.