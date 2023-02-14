Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,640 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 169.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

