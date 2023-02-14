Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.91% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AOUT. Cowen lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

AOUT stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 7.34. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.