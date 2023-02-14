TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $304.63 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $304.63 million and approximately $108.27 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00080775 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00059920 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009874 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024605 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003848 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,206,160 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,514,081 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.