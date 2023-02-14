Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:THC opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

