Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 63,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $258,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,438,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,233,893.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 477,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,644 in the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $370,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

