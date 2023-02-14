Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
EMF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.129 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 9.13%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
