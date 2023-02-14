Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

EMF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.129 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

