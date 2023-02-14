Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Stake Decreased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,022,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,336 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund makes up about 8.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 29.65% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $93,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter worth $149,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,457. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

