Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELNY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 146,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,910. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

