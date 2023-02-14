Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.6 days.
Technogym Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Monday. Technogym has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.
Technogym Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technogym (TCCHF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.