Teca Partners LP Has $4.99 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Teca Partners LP reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International makes up about 8.4% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Teca Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Papa John’s International worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.35. 41,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,220. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.