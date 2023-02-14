TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.55.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TEL opened at $132.21 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
