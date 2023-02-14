TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $132.21 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

