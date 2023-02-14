TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $14.00. TDCX shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 3,991 shares trading hands.

TDCX Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.