TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $14.00. TDCX shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 3,991 shares trading hands.
TDCX Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.