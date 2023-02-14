TD Securities Boosts EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$83.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

EQB Price Performance

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $50.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. EQB has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $61.70.

EQB Company Profile

EQB, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

