Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,385.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of TISCF stock remained flat at $32.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. Taisei has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

