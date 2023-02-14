Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,385.0 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
Shares of TISCF stock remained flat at $32.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. Taisei has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $32.90.
About Taisei
