Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $152.38 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,078.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00566159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00184858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00049750 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

