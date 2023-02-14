Synthetix (SNX) Price Hits $2.35 on Major Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $592.61 million and $54.58 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00010834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000173 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,995,779 coins and its circulating supply is 251,674,444 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
