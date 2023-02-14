Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 518.0 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise stock remained flat at $105.80 during trading hours on Monday. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. Symrise has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $122.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

