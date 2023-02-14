Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,237.0 days.

Swiss Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWSDF remained flat at $587.01 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.87. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $408.91 and a 52 week high of $664.00.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

