Sweat Economy Trading 15% Lower This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $48.41 million and $4.48 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,214,363,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,905,492,730 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

