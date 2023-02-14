SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

