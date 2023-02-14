SushiSwap Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $283.81 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00005884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00430875 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.98 or 0.28541928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.