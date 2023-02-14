Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.85 billion-$10.85 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 0.7 %
STBFY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
