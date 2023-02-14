Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.85 billion-$10.85 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 0.7 %

STBFY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.